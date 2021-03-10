AMBER Alert issued for missing Chattanooga girl, warrant issued for non-custodial father

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing girl out of Chattanooga who is thought to be somewhere in the western United States with her non-custodial father.

Due to evidence uncovered during an investigation with the father, the TBI says it is concerned for the girl’s wellbeing.

The TBI released information regarding the AMBER Alert in a Twitter thread and here’s what you need to know:

The TBI issued the AMBER Alert during an ongoing search for Daphne Westbrook, 17, who is missing from Chattanooga. They cite this case has unique circumstances.

Description: Daphne is 5’3”, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019 and did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

Back in June 2020, Hamilton County authorities secured a warrant, charging Westbrook with custodial interference, and in October, the TBI placed Daphne on the missing children website.

On Feb. 23, 2021, a Hamilton County Grandy Jury indicted Westbrook, and charged him with aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.

Description: John Oliver Westbrook is 6’4”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Westbrook may have taken Daphne somewhere in the western United States. He’s got known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.

“They could, however, be anywhere. And in recent weeks, evidence uncovered during the investigation into John Westbrook has led authorities to become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s wellbeing. We’re issuing our AMBER Alert now, because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster.” TBI

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: Because Daphne Westbrook is not currently in Tennessee, we will not be requesting @MissingKids to send alerts to cell phones, and will not be asking @myTDOT to utilize interstate signage in Tennessee.



(8/9)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/xBADTt2Upw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 10, 2021

If you see Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.