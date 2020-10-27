American history in East Tennessee: B-17 Bomber on display in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week, a piece of American history is on display in Sevierville.

A World War II era B-17 Bomber known as “Yankee Lady” is on display at the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

“Yankee Lady” joined the United States Army Air Force on July 16, 1945, shortly after victory in Europe was declared.

The plane is one of only 10 airworthy B-17s in existence, none of which ever saw combat, but these planes still offer people a window into understanding the second World War and its impact on life back then.

Visitors can take a tour or even fly in the plane. “Yankee Lady” will be on display Tuesday, through Thursday at the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

