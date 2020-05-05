American Red Cross needs your help to ensure blood is available during the coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Red Cross needs the public’s help to ensure a readily available blood supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re asking healthy individuals to schedule appointments to donate blood, especially since there’s no known end date to the fight against COVID-19.

The blood needed is for many uses including: trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers with childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others.

How to schedule an appointment

The American Red Cross says:

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions– including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers, and employees. American Red Cross

There are also some upcoming opportunities to donate blood as well:

East Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 6921 Middlebrook PIke, Knoxville, TN 37909 5/11/2020 and 5/28/2020 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



