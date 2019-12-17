Anderson Co. law enforcement joins program fighting drug trafficking

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting January 1st, law enforcement in Anderson County say they’ll have more resources to better combat drug crimes in the community.

Law enforcement made the announcement Tuesday afternoon saying they’ve been added to the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, or HIDTA, program.

We’re told the HIDTA program was created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988 to provide assistance to Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies operating in areas deemed critical drug-trafficking regions.

District Attorney General Dave Clark says the application process took two years. Anderson County’s HIDTA task force will receive more than $132,000 to fund training opportunities, equipment, officers over-time and more.

“Currently the number one drug we’re facing is methamphetamine and as one of the speakers mentioned, it’s not home-grown methamphetamine as it has been in the past. It’s methamphetamine originating in Mexico and being shipped up here over our interstate and highway system,” said General Clark.

This task force has a mission, law enforcement saying it’s making drugs less available, crime harder to commit in Anderson and taking down the network of drug dealers.

General Clark says come January 1st, we’ll see more agents, more resources and more cases fighting drugs, “Well drugs are coming here and everywhere, different drugs have different distribution networks. As those networks are interrupted, other people step up, so if you take one drug dealer off the street, others will eventually fill those vacuums. So, we have to constantly be monitoring where drugs are coming from, who’s them in and then approach each new defendant as a new problem, a new case, solve that one and move on.”

Because I-75 is a major North/South route, and General Clark says drugs typically move in a North to South fashion, I-75 is a particular threat to Anderson County and other areas of the country that this interstate connects with.

“I hope this sends the message to them that this is not a good place to do business. It already hasn’t been a good place to do business but it’s going to make it even tougher,” added General Clark.