Anderson Co. Schools first-grader set to become published author

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County Schools first-grader is now on track to become a published author.

Seven-year-old Elizabeth Gipson’s book caught the attention of actor and children’s book author, Jason Paul. Now, the two are working together to bring her story to life.

“We’re going to take you start to finish and we’re going to turn your story into magic and make it a published book,” Paul told Gipson.

“It felt so good, like a summer day,” Gipson said of learning about the opportunity. “I’m still excited and still working my way through this is not a dream.”

It’s a dream come true, thanks to Paul.

Gipson read her story ‘The Rollerskating Lady Bug’ to him in one of her virtual classes.

Paul said he couldn’t stop thinking about it.

“It just stuck with me, and then I get home and I’m still thinking about it,” he said. “It was her choice of words, it was an ability to think outside the box, to look at the opposites, to her being animated. She’s a little lightning bug. She’s got a lot of light in her.”

That’s why Paul quickly rounded up an illustrator and legal team, and offered to help make Gipson a published author.

“It was exciting enough just to be able to have a live Zoom with him. And for her to be able to interact with someone that does something that she’s dreamed of doing for a while now. The last few years she’s been creating and writing books. So it’s been a wonderful surprise,” said Gipson’s mom, Mary.

“I can’t believe that my dream is going to come true of being a book writer,” Elizabeth Gipson said.

The Gipsons are thinking Elizabeth’s book will be out next year. The profits will go to a trust fund that’s been set up for Elizabeth’s education – to help pay for her college or trade school.