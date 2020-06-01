Anderson County Fair canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Health Dept. stops issuing state masks; active cases in Knox County increase by 159% in a week
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be no Anderson County Fair this year. The fair board made the announcement Monday to cancel based on concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was scheduled for July 13-18.

“We were hopeful to continue the ‘Best 6 Days of Summer,” … however, after consulting with state and local leaders, we feel that canceling is in the best interest of our community,” Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener said. “Maintaining social distancing requirements would prove to be difficult, if not impossible.”

Queener went on to say that the decision was made with attendees, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors and sponsors in mind.

“The Anderson County Fair will return summer of 2021 with a bigger and better fair,” he said.

