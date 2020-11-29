Anderson County High School reverts to remote learning until Dec. 7

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The pandemic is continuing to throw a wrench into school systems’ scheduling for students in East Tennessee.

Anderson County Schools announced today that Anderson County High School will shift to remote learning until Dec. 7 because of COVID-19.

The system issued the following statement to WATE 6 On Your Side.

“Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions, Anderson County High School will be transitioning all students to virtual until December 7th. Students will need to login to their Google Classroom (tomorrow Monday, November 30th) for instruction. All other Anderson County Schools will report as normal.“

All other Anderson County Schools will remain on a normal schedule at this time.

