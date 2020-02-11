Anderson County students visit D.C. to talk about substance abuse

WASHINGTON (WATE) – East Tennessee students fighting to prevent substance abuse; taking their message all the way to Washington D.C.

High school seniors with ASAP of Anderson visiting the nation’s capital last week.

The organization works to prevent and reduce substance abuse for teens in Anderson County.

This trip gave eight students a chance to talk to lawmakers about the direct impact substance use disorder has had on their lives and what can be done going forward.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience because not a lot of kids my age will be able to talk to senators and representatives and tell them how we feel and what the community really needs.” Elizah Callahan – ASAP of Anderson

The teens met with Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander, along with Representative Chuck Fleischmann.

Now they’re preparing for a second trip to Nashville in the hopes of urging change on a state level.