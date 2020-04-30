Angela Boswell to appear in hearing for burglary charge Thursday afternoon

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Angela Boswell is expected to have a hearing involving a burglary charge in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon.

Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, the toddler who was the center of an Amber Alert earlier this year and whose body was found on a Sullivan County home’s property in early March.

Angela Boswell is being seen in court Thursday for charges that are not related to Evelyn Boswell’s case.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to involve charges related to an alleged burglary and other drug charges.

The hearing is expected to take place at 1 p.m.

