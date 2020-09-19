Annual PJ Parkinson Group 5K run & 1K walk held virtually this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — PJ Parkinson’s Group holding its annual 5K run and 1K walk virtually this year, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The mission behind our 5K run/ 1K walk is to help people better understand this progressive nervous system disorder and offer families affected by Parkinson’s disease in East Tennessee a caring environment full of support.PJ Parkinson’s Group
The group announced due to COVID-19 that the event will be held virtually with small in-person teams at different locations and the possibility to even dial in from home as well.
This race is to benefit and support all free classes, respite care, mental health hotline, support group meetings, and all other services offered by PJ Parkinson’s Support.
