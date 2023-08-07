CHICAGO (AP) — A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said an 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.

The charge was filed against Michael Goodman, 43, in the death of Sarabi Medina, Chicago police announced.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” neighbor Megan Kelle told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at Goodman’s apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence, hours after the shooting.

“Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, Goodman was tackled by Sarabi’s father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

“He ran over there, football-tackled this guy,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Goodman was in custody Monday but was not listed in online Cook County court records and an attorney for him could not be located to comment on the case.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life,” Chicago Public Schools said in a statement.