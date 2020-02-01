12 people assisted by the Red Cross after fire at Sunnybrook Apartments Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire responding to reports of a fire at Sunnybrook Apartments just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found one unit engulfed in flames that were extending into the units on each side.

Rural Metro saying due to the type of the complex and elderly occupancy, the responding Battalion Chief had called to a second alarm that would prompt a response from Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Crews then ventilated the structure and made sure that the fire had not spread into the attic.

Red Cross is helping 12 occupants that were affected by the fire.

Rural Metro also reporting that there were no injuries reported at the scene.

Fire at Sunnybrook Apartments is extinguished and all occupants have been accounted for. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/L1x1wUvQPz — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) February 1, 2020

The cause of this fire is under investigation.