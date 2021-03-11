Appalachian Bear Rescue caring for 2 Alabama bear cubs

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Appalachian Bear Rescue brought in two new baby black bears this week.

“Big Al” and his sister “Aubie Bear” are just 6-week-old cubs found abandoned in Alabama.The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is searching for a foster mother for the cubs in their home state, but in the meantime, the cubs are receiving care at ABR.

Every four hours, curators are filling baby bear bellies with replacement bear milk. “Big Al ” is also receiving some antibiotics for his eye, but overall the cubs are in good health.