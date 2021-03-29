April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, local organization host events to support victims, raise awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee will be hosting events all month long to raise awareness and show support for victims.

These events will all be online, through Facebook due to the ongoing pandemic. They’ll be sharing the impact this problem has on our region, how to get help and how you can be an ally to victims in their time of need.

“If a survivor or victim comes forward, and they mention that they have experienced sexual assault, one of the most helpful and supportive things you can do is believe that person, and provide them with emotional support, resources and get them around care that they might need. But that pivotal thing that is most helpful in someone’s healing is to know that they’ve been believed.” Catherine Oaks – McNabb Center, Director of Victim Services

You can join in by heading to their Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/SACETN/, and you’re also asked to wear teal on April 7 to show your support for the cause.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, the McNabb Center has a 24/7 crisis hotline, just call 865-522-7273.