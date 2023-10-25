KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local chain of barbecue restaurants in the Knoxville area abruptly shut their doors this week after more than a decade in business.

All six locations of Archer’s BBQ have been closed, a former managerial employee told WATE. Fire and Smoke, a West Knoxville steakhouse from the same owner, has also shut down after a few months in business.

The Memphis-style barbecue chain was founded in 2011 by Archer Bagley.

Social media pages for the restaurant are no longer visible and the website is currently down for maintenance.

It’s not yet clear what led to the closure.