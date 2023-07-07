KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three months after a fatal hit-and-run of a Knoxville motorcyclist, investigators have charged a suspect in the case.

Donald Massengill, 54, died on March 29 after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a car on Western Avenue. The driver left the scene before officers arrived.

Kendra Toy, 33

Kendra Toy, 33, is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, and failure to exercise due care.

Toy was booked into jail on July 6. Her bond was set at $75,000. An initial court date has not yet been announced.

Massengill worked for Knoxville Area Transit as a bus operator and a trainer for new hires.

“The entire KAT family is grieving at the tragic loss of Bus Operator Don Massengill. A calm presence and natural mentor, Don was one of the first employees to receive his operator training certificate, making him a professional trainer for new bus operators. This attitude of always doing more was reflected in consistent stories of helping passengers, and patiently explaining KAT routes to would-be passengers as well. His warm demeanor and enthusiasm for KAT resulted in accolades from outside the organization that reflected a kind and dedicated co-worker. We are shocked and saddened, and his loss is being felt by us all.” KAT Transit Director Isaac Thorne

Family members remembered Massengill as a loving husband, kind father, and dedicated employee in interviews with WATE.