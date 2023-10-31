KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An arson suspect sought by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office after a wildfire that started late Sunday has been arrested, according to Deputy Chief Tim Hawn.

The suspect, Billy Joe Wright, 54, of Harriman, was booked into the Roane County Jail late Monday night on Oct. 30. Inmate records indicate he had been arrested at around 11 p.m. Wright was found at a residence on Swan Pond Road in Harriman.

Wright is facing one count of aggravated arson. He had been identified as a suspect after crews and RCSO responded to a wildfire that began late Sunday, Oct. 29 near a home on Edwards Road.

RCSO had received reports of a man threatening to burn down a home. When deputies responded to the scene, they were unable to make physical contact with the suspect. Hawn said they were able to speak with Wright on the phone, but he was “very uncooperative.”

The wildfire was contained with the efforts of multiple agencies including the Tennessee Division of Forestry.