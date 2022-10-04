ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department.

A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Special Services Division assisted in the investigation, coordinating with the Patrol Division to generate a person of interest in the shooting. The suspect was identified as Jimal Abdoola Linder. Athens Police says Linder was interviewed by detectives and confessed to the shooting incident. A firearm allegedly used in the incident was also recovered.

Linder was taken to the McMinn County Justice Center with the following charges:

Especially aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

“I am proud of the quick response by the Patrol Division and the information they were able to obtain on a hectic scene, the information was relayed to Detectives and a person of interest was established rather quickly,” Lt. Witt stated in the news release. “This communication between the two divisions played a crucial role in locating and apprehending the suspect within hours of the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both parties involved in this unfortunate incident.”