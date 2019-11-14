Athens man arrested for impersonating a police officer

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Athens Police Department arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Thursday. David Dodson was charged with criminal impersonation and turned into the McMinn County Jail.

Dodson has had previous arrests for impersonating an officer.

“People place a great deal of trust in their police department, and we take that very seriously,” Athens Police Chief Clifton Couch said. “We don’t want anyone out there to be able to misuse that trust for their own ends.”

Officers were dispatched to a call at Decatur Pike and Dennis Street from a woman who said she had been pulled over by a man in a pickup truck that identified himself as an Athens Police officer. The man accused her of using her cellphone while driving.

The woman called police once the man told her to follow him to a Walmart parking lot where he would take enforcement action.

The Athens Police officers found a man and vehicle in the Walmart parking lot matching the description belonging to Dodson. He denied speaking with the woman. Officers found a siren box, lights, a generic security badge, radio with public safety channels and handcuffs inside Dodson’s pickup truck.

“All Athens Police officers are supposed to care an APD badge and identification card with them, even if they aren’t wearing a uniform,” Couch said. “If anyone ever has doubts that they’re dealing with a real police officer, they should ask to see these credentials. They should also remember they can always call 911 if they feel uncomfortable or suspicious.”