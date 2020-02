ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Athens Police Department searching for a 13-year-old white male runaway.

The teen was last seen in the area of Athens Middle School Monday morning, but APD saying that he might be far away from there now.

He was last seen wearing workout pants, red hoodie and possibly a black jacket with neon on the sleeves.

He’s 5’8 with a thin build.

If you have any information you’re asked call 911.