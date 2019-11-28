Athens utility workers help apartment residents escape fire

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Utility crew members helped residents at an Athens apartment complex escape a fire before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Athens Fire Department.

The employees of the Athens Utility Board noticed the fire prior to the AFD getting to the scene on South Jackson Street and sprang into action.

The crew put up ladders to occupants trapped on the second floor of the structure and aided in their escape from the seven-unit building. Only six units were occupied at the time.

One patient was transported to the hospital for minor burns.

AFD firefighters were able to contain the blaze from leaving the apartment complex. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.