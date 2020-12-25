AT&T: Service for Knoxville & surrounding areas may be affected by damage to facilities in Nashville after explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a statement, AT&T told WATE that service for Knoxville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion in Nashville Christmas morning.

AT&T says they’re in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to its customers.

