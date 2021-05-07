Austin-East community marches in anti-violence parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students, educators, staff and families of Austin-East Magnet High School came together in solidarity against gun violence Friday afternoon in an anti-violence parade through the community.

The parade was also in remembrance of the five Austin-East students killed by gun violence since January.

A pep rally was held Friday morning at the school prior to the parade. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Tearsa Smith was proud to speak, telling the students their tragedy does not define them.

Thank you @AustinEastHS for letting me speak at today’s pep rally. I meant what I said — your tragedy doesn’t define you. #beepbeep #WATE 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0lAFO6US8 — Tearsa Smith (@TearsaSmith) May 7, 2021

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Jordan Brown is covering the parade; follow along here: