Austin-East PSA project provides training, calls for peace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For more than 25 years, the Knoxville Utility Board’s TeenWork program has partnered with Austin-East Magnet High School students, teaching them on-the-job skills to prepare them for future careers.

Every year the students are asked to organize and implement a service project. After what has been a traumatic school year of classmates killed by violence, they came up with a My Life Matters PSA campaign.

A month ago they didn’t know it would still be relevant today.

The students reached out to WATE 6 On Your Side to help produce the project, but these are their thoughts and their calls for peace. The KUB TeenWork students plan to spread their message over social media, their website, and Knoxville’s Empower Knox website.