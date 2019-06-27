Authorities identify remains recovered from Holston River

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has released the identity of the human remains found on the Holston River earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office identified the human remains as Randy D. Benton, 51, of Church Hill, Tennessee.

On June 15, authorities responded to reports of human remains floating in the Holston River near Christians Bend Road. Upon arrival at the scene, sheriff’s deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated while fishing, he saw what appeared to be a human body in the river that was lodged under a tree near the bank.

The body appeared to have been there for several days.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and HCSO are jointly investigating this as it is undetermined if this is boating related. The male victim was not wearing a life jacket.

A preliminary autopsy states there was no visible blunt trauma, however, final results are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division (423-272-6514) or the T.W.R.A.