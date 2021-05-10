Authorities investigating after man’s body found on I-75 in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found along Interstate 75 on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found along I-75 near mile marker 134. The man was identified as Robert Mann.

“His death appears to be of natural causes at this time but we will continue to the investigation. We are waiting on autopsy results before we know more,” Matt Wasson, spokesperson for Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, said on Monday morning.

This is a developing story.