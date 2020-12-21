Authorities: One person dead after accident in Bell County, KY

BELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bell County, KY Sheriff’s Department confirmed one person is now dead following an accident on Highway 25E between the Pineville Water Treatment Plant and Combs Group entrance.

According to a release, several emergency service personnel arrived on the scene just after 6:30 p.m. Officers said due to the severity of the accident, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the person has not been released pending further identification and notifying next of kin.

Officers said traffic was delayed for at least an hour during the assessment of the accident, one lane of traffic is now open. As of 9:15 p.m., crews were still responding.

We’ll continue to follow updates as they become available.