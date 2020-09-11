KPD: Woman dead from apparent gunshot wound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE 10 p.m. — Knoxville Police said Thursday night a woman is dead following a reported shooting to which authorities responded.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, KPD officers responded to the 200 block of Odd Fellows Street for a shooting with a victim. Arriving officers found a female victim in the parking lot who had apparently suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials saying the circumstances of the shooting were unclear and there was no suspect information at this time.

KPD’s Violent Crime Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which was in the preliminary stages late Thursday night.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

EARLIER:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting Thursday night. Police confirmed the shooting to be fatal and were working to learn more.

According to dispatch, the shooting was reported in the 200 block of Odd Fellows Street. Knoxville Police and Knoxville Fire authorities were at the scene.

KPD telling WATE 6 On Your Side there was one deceased gunshot victim.

No further details were yet available. This is a developing story.