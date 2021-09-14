BABY JOE: Sentencing hearing for Joseph Daniels resumes in Dickson County court

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels appeared in a Dickson County courtroom Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

In June, Daniels was found guilty on charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report, and evidence tampering in connection with the killing of “Baby” Joe Clyde.

It took less than a day for a jury to return with the conviction. Daniels received a life sentence. The father of Baby Joe returns to the courtroom Tuesday for the sentencing of the additional charges he was found guilty of in June.

What happened to Baby Joe?

Joseph Daniels called 911 around 6:22 a.m. on the morning of April 4, 2018, and said his son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe,” had “escaped” from the family’s residence on Garners Creek Road in Dickson County.

Two days later, in a recorded interview with law enforcement, he confessed to the fatal beating of his son, who had autism and was non-verbal, after the five-year-old had urinated on the floor of a bedroom. He told investigators that he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a rural area.

Multiple searches were conducted over the days, months, and years that followed, but the child’s body has never been found.

Krystal Daniels, the mother of Baby Joe, was expected to appear in the courtroom Tuesday morning for a motions hearing, but the Dickson County jail she is in was under COVID-19 lockdown. She, instead, appeared virtually.

Krystal was originally charged with aggravated child neglect in the death of her son, but now faces additional charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse or neglect, filing a false report, and evidence tampering or fabricating evidence.

Krystal did briefly appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Her attorney said she pleads not guilty.

Her motions hearing has been moved to November 12. Her trial is set to begin February 1, 2022, and is expected to last 10 days.