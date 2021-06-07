BABY JOE: Watch live as Day 4 of Joseph Daniels murder trial begins

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday marks day four of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of murdering his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

(Photos: WKRN/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Joseph Daniels reported Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe,” missing on April 4, 2018 and said the boy had escaped from the family’s home. During a four-hour recorded confession, Joseph Daniels admitted to fatally beating his son, who had autism and was non-verbal.

Jake Lockert, the attorney representing Joseph Daniels has said the confession, which was later recanted, was coerced, but a judge determined it could be used as evidence during the trial.

Joseph Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Day four of the trial begins at 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to wrap up for the day around 5 p.m. The trial itself, which started Thursday afternoon, is scheduled to last for approximately two weeks.

The jury was chosen from a pool of people in Chattanooga, all of which the judge said had never heard the name “Baby Joe.” That jury consists of 12 jurors and four alternates, made up of ten women and six men.



Joseph Daniels faces five charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

He was jailed in Nashville, but has been moved to the Dickson County jail during the duration of his trial.

His wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the fatal beating, but went to bed instead of helping her son, according to investigators.

She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be tried separately from her husband.