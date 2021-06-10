BABY JOE: Watch live as Day 7 of Joseph Daniels trial begins

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday marks day seven of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of murdering his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

The prosecution said it plans to put two more witnesses on the stand, before the defense can call its own.

Joseph Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Day six concluded early after six agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified about blood and other DNA recovered from Joseph Daniels’ clothing and car in April 2018.

Prior to that, recordings of Joseph Daniels were played for the jury. Those recordings included the suspect making “spontaneous” statements after he confessed to fatally beating his son, as he drove around with investigators, appearing to direct them to Joe Clyde’s body.

The boy’s body has never been located.

Day 5 of Joseph Daniels trial gets underway on June 8, 2021 (Photo: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels had called 911 on the morning of April 4, 2018 to report Joe Clyde had “escaped” from the family’s home on Garners Creek Road in Dickson County. The night of April 6, he confessed to investigators during a recorded interview that he killed the five-year-old, who was non-verbal and had autism, then dumped his body in a rural area.

Jake Lockert, the public defender representing Joseph Daniels, has argued his client’s confession was coerced and it has since been recanted, but the judge allowed it to be played for the jury and used as evidence at the trial.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Day seven of the trial began around 8 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up for the day around 5 p.m.

The jury was chosen from a pool of people in Chattanooga, all of which the judge said had never heard the name “Baby Joe.” That jury consists of 12 jurors and four alternates, made up of ten women and six men.

Krystal Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels faces five charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering. He was jailed in Nashville, but has been moved to the Dickson County jail during the duration of his trial.

His wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the fatal beating, but went to bed instead of helping her son, according to investigators. She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be tried separately from her husband.