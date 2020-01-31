Babysitter charged in toddlers’ deaths in court Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A babysitter charged with criminally negligent homicide in the drowning deaths of twin toddlers in court Friday.

Jennifer Salley was the owner of Om Baby, a home daycare in Knoxville.

In July of 2018, the victims were found in the deep end of a swimming pool last June.

The toddlers’ parents have filed a lawsuit against Salley, claiming she failed to make the swimming pool inaccessible and failed to properly supervise the children.

Salley’s next court date will be Feb. 13; we will continue to follow this story and update you online and on-air as we learn more.

