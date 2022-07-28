KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.

Knox County Schools

School Mania

School Mania is happening Friday, Aug. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., Knoxville, TN 37914

The drive-up event is free to the public and is open to all school-aged students in Knox County however, leaders say the student must be present to receive their school supplies or proof of registration must be provided in order to obtain the supplies.

Shoes For School

The Knoxville Area Urban League says it wants to take “big steps” for the 20th anniversary of Shoes For School – and provide 2,000 pairs of shoes to area schoolchildren.

Shoes for School is an annual event that gives new shoes and school supplies for area schoolchildren.

“These back-to-school basics give students stability and boost their self-esteem so that they can successfully start a new year in the classroom,” the event website states.

The 2022 Shoes for School event is happening Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m.-noon at Caswell Park in Knoxville.

Anderson County Schools

Earlier this month, the Anderson County Schools Board of Education voted to give every school $40 per student to help eliminate costs to parents for school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“This year parents will not need to purchase the usual start of the school year supplies,” the district announced on July 15. “They will be provided. With the rising cost of food, gas, and other products caused by inflation, we hope that this initiative will help families in our community.”

If anyone or businesses would like to donate to help ACS students, they’re asked to contact The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools at https://www.theeducationfoundation.info Or they can donate at the Foundation’s Stuff the Bus event on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 at Walmart in Clinton. Customers can stop by from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Saturday to purchase and donate supplies during Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekend.

Blount County Schools

The first day of school in Blount County is Monday, Aug. 1. A free school supplies event with Helping Hands occurred last week.

Monroe County Schools

The first day of school in Monroe County is Friday, Aug. 5. A free school supplies event, “High Fives and School Supplies” took place earlier this week for Monroe County and Sweetwater City schools students. The first 500 students received a backpack, school supplies, and a shirt.

Union County Schools

Back 2 School Bash

Any student in Union County Schools is able to register for the Back 2 School BASH and receive free a backpack, school supplies, a pair of socks and a new pair of shoes. Please note the student has to be present in order to receive the supplies.

The event is happening Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1-3 p.m. Currently, registration for the event is full, but people can sign up for the waitlist here.