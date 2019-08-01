Bad thermometers, buzzing flies impact health inspection score at Turkey Creek restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Health inspectors pay close attention to violations that could possibly cause foodborne illness. Those violations are marked down as risk factors or critical violations.

Only one restaurant this week had a few violations, but it netted a score in the low 80s.

Calhoun’s Turkey Creek, 625 Turkey Cove Ln. – Grade: 83

Keep in mind, that’s a passing score, as below a 70 is considered a failing grade. At Calhoun’s, the inspector noted the dishwashing machine wasn’t sanitizing, and several thermometers were not giving accurate readings, with some even missing.

The inspector also noted the presence of flies in the back of the restaurant.

Mold in the ice machine was also found; the inspector advised staff to burn the ice and clean the machine thoroughly with soap and water.

Other checks the inspector said were good was that of the employees being knowledgeable of food handling rules, all the food was in good, sound condition and proper handwashing was observed.

Top Scores of the Week: