Ballad Health official addresses COVID-19, refrigeration trailer

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Two spots in East Tennessee have refrigeration trailers to address an increase of deaths at regional hospitals during the pandemic.

TEMA tells us the two trailers in East Tennessee are in Knoxville and Johnson City. A spokesperson also told us that the trailers were pre-positioned since the beginning of the pandemic, and to be used when needed.

This past week, Ballad Health, the hospital system that serves Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said a trailer in Johnson City would likely have to be used at Johnson City Medical Center, due to their morgue at the hospital reaching capacity.

We’re told the morgue at JCMC can hold seven bodies.

Ballad Health says they’ve requested another refrigeration trailer for Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.