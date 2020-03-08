Bank robbery suspect arrested after allegedly robbing three Knoxville banks in three days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspect wanted in connection to three West Knoxville bank robberies has been arrested, according to FBI Knoxville.

The 37-year-old suspect will be formally charged in Federal Court this week.

.@FBIKnoxville and @Knoxville_PD announce the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to three west Knoxville bank robberies. Suspect to be formally charged in federal court this week. Additional details below: pic.twitter.com/b9AYFxlnip — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) March 8, 2020

According to a press release, on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., FBI special agents and KPD officers responded to the robbery of the Fifth-Third Bank on East Walker Springs Lane.

A white male suspect entered the bank and approached a teller. The suspect demanded money from the teller, the teller complied with him, and he then fled on foot.

It is believed that this was the same suspect who committed the robberies of the Home Federal Bank on Thursday, and the First Horizon Bank on Friday, both on Downtown West Boulevard.

The release continues saying that information had been developed in the investigation that the suspect had been seen in the area driving a yellow Dodge Challenger.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers with KPD located the vehicle parked in a West Knoxville motel parking lot.

The suspect was later taken into custody without incident.