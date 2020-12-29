FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — A new bar and food truck park opened up in Farragut on Tuesday.
35 North is located at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Campbell Station Road.
The park has three to four food trucks scheduled every day, and the bar has 22 beers on tap and 91 curated whiskeys; with the hope of building one of the largest whiskey collections in the state of Tennessee.
There’s also a full beer garden, which is an area that allows people to space out, and visit with friends and family.
35 North is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The doors opened to the public Tuesday, however, they will host a grand opening celebration on the 31st of December.
LATEST STORIES
- Bar & food truck park opens in Farragut
- Sevier County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam
- Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as tonight, Mnuchin says
- Justice Department declines to file charges against officers in deadly shooting of Tamir Rice
- McConnell introduces $2,000 aid checks bill tied to social media immunity and election fraud