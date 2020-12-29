Bar & food truck park opens in Farragut

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — A new bar and food truck park opened up in Farragut on Tuesday.

35 North is located at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Campbell Station Road.

The park has three to four food trucks scheduled every day, and the bar has 22 beers on tap and 91 curated whiskeys; with the hope of building one of the largest whiskey collections in the state of Tennessee.

There’s also a full beer garden, which is an area that allows people to space out, and visit with friends and family.

35 North is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The doors opened to the public Tuesday, however, they will host a grand opening celebration on the 31st of December.