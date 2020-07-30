Bar owner shares his experience navigating frequent changes during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bar owners throughout Knox County are preparing to close their businesses, again, in a couple days.

The Knox County Board of Health voted, Wednesday, to order bars closed by 12:01 a.m. Aug. 3. The order is set to expire Aug. 20, if not renewed prior.

Their vote followed a series of recommendations by Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, to lower the amount of new Covid-19 cases in Tennessee, including closing bars.

Will Bolduc, owner of Central Depot Taproom and Cocktail Bar, expected the announcement and had already began preparing to restart their to-go service.

Bars, and other businesses deemed non-essential, first closed March 24. They were allowed to reopen to in-person service May 26, when the county entered phase two of its reopening plan.

While Bolduc will certainly see a drop in revenue, he also sees a need for closing. “There’s the business owner of me that’s trying to keep the business open and make some money, and there’s the part of me that cares about us recovering from this pandemic as quickly as possible. I think I would have voted to close as well. I don’t think there’s any way around that,” he said.

He also expressed frustration with a resistance, from some in the public, to follow the five core actions, which he thinks could have helped prevent the soaring new cases. “From day one, we’ve had to talk to grown adults about sitting down and putting their mask on. That’s an interesting position to be in, as a business owner or a hospitality worker. I would argue that’s not, exactly, our job either. It’s been tricky. Enforcement needs to be coming from a littler higher up than your neighborhood bartender,” he said.

He described navigating the frequent changes as “borderline impossible.” He hopes county leaders will stick to their decision, and avoid rushing into reopening and ultimately prevent them from having to close again.

“Without continued support, we wouldn’t be here,” he added. He asked the public to continue following small businesses on social media, to stay updated on their changes on operations, and to continue placing to-go orders and buying gift cards.

