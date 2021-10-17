KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A barn is a total loss following a fire late Sunday morning along Highland View Road in the Halls Community according to Rural Metro Fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:32 a.m., the large metal barn was fully engulfed by flames. Rural Metro said the barn had electricity and was filled with a lot of equipment and multiple exposures. Crews were able to save all of the exposures by the barn was a total loss.

Barn fire along Highland View RD (Photo via Rural Metro)

Water hose extended from hydrant to fire. (Photo via Rural Metro)

Rural Metro trucks on scene of Highland View barn fire (Photo via Rural Metro)

Rural Metro crews on scene of barn fire. (Photo via Rural Metro)

Barn located on Highland View RD on fire. (Photo via Rural Metro)

Rural Metro used water from a hydrant around 3000 feet away from the fire. Due to this, they had to use a second pumper to boost the pressure. In addition, Rural Metro had to closed Highland View Road for a while crews pick up the hose. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.