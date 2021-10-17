KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A barn is a total loss following a fire late Sunday morning along Highland View Road in the Halls Community according to Rural Metro Fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:32 a.m., the large metal barn was fully engulfed by flames. Rural Metro said the barn had electricity and was filled with a lot of equipment and multiple exposures. Crews were able to save all of the exposures by the barn was a total loss.
Rural Metro used water from a hydrant around 3000 feet away from the fire. Due to this, they had to use a second pumper to boost the pressure. In addition, Rural Metro had to closed Highland View Road for a while crews pick up the hose. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.