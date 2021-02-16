BCSO arrests two on drug charges

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are facing several drug and weapon charges after a search warrant in Blount County Friday night.

Brett Nelson of Knoxville and Joshua Holder of Harrison were arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at a hotel in Alcoa — after an investigation into the sale of heroin and crystal methamphetamine around the county.

During the arrest, investigators seized a 1/4 ounce of heroin, two ounces of crystal meth, multiple handguns, and $3,000 in cash.

Both Nelson and Holder are expected to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court on Wednesday morning.