LOUISVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Blount County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Sheriff's Officer are working together after recovering a body from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.

KCSO has identified the body of a missing person as Ryan Howard, who was last seen on April 24, 2019 around 3 a.m.

The Blount Special Operations Response Team pulled the body from the lake.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

more information will be released as it comes into our newsroom.