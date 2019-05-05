BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Blount County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Sheriff's Officer are working together after recovering a body from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.
KCSO has identified the body of a missing person as Ryan Howard, who was last seen on April 24, 2019 around 3 a.m.
The Blount Special Operations Response Team pulled the body from the lake.
The Major Crimes Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
We are On Your Side and more information will be released as it comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Attorney: Florida woman left alone in...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Head on collision leaves one dead and...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
- BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
- Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
- GOP thwarts governor's push to expand Medicaid in Kansas
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- 2nd person confirmed dead after explosion at Illinois plant
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- All survive as plane carrying US military crashes into river