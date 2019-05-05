Top Stories

BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 06:32 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Blount County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Sheriff's Officer are working together after recovering a body from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.

KCSO has identified the body of a missing person as Ryan Howard, who was last seen on April 24, 2019 around 3 a.m.

The Blount Special Operations Response Team pulled the body from the lake. 

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation. 

We are On Your Side and more information will be released as it comes into our newsroom.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center