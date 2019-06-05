BCSO: Downed utility pole could affect Wednesday morning traffic

UPDATE: The intersection of East Broadway Avenue and McArthur Road reopened around 7 a.m. Wednesday after crews removed a downed utility pole.

Previous story:

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a downed utility pole caused by a car accident has road closure that may impact Wednesday morning traffic.

BCSO saying the incident occurred in the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and McArthur Road.

The road will remain closed “for several hours,” BCSO says, and that Alcoa Utility workers are on the scene working diligently to clear the debris and get the utility pole back in service.

AUB could not say how long the work will take, and it could interrupt Wednesday morning rush hour traffic.

“Please plan your travel accordingly. We will update as soon as we receive information that the intersection is re-opened,” BCSO said late Tuesday night.