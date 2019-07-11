BCSO offering reward for information on armed robbery suspects

MARYVILLE, Tenn (WATE) The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest of the individuals who robbed the La Lupita Store on East Broadway Wednesday night.

The vehicle believed to be tied to the robbery is a dark blue or black Mazda 6, the two suspects are Hispanic males and are considered armed and dangerous.

Around 7 p.m., two suspects robbed the La Lupita at gunpoint and shortly after fled the store. One suspect was armed with a gun and the other had a knife.

BCSO is asking, if you recognize this vehicle, or have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, please call Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620. You can also call Investigations at 865-273-5001 during normal business hours, or the 24 hour anonymous crime line at 865-273-5200.

BCSO also reminding the public that if you encounter who you believe may be these suspects, please DO NOT approach them, and call 911 immediately.

