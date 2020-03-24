BCSO: Remains of woman reported missing September 2018 found Saturday morning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The remains of a woman who was reported missing in September of 2018 were reportedly found Saturday morning by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO says that the remains of 22-year-old Cheyenne Tonisha Shropshire of Alcoa were found Saturday morning.

Shropshire was reported missing by a family member on September 8, 2018.

Officials say forensics experts at Knox County Regional Forensic Center were able to identify the remains by comparison of dental records.

BCSO says that deputies and investigators responded to a field on Old Middlesettlements Road where the remains were found by the property lessee.

No further details were yet available.

Family members have not seen or talked to Cheyenne since August 24, 2018. If anyone knows anything about Cheyenne’s death, please contact Sheriff’s Office Investigations during normal business hours at 865-273-5001. You may also leave an anonymous message on the 24-hour Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.bcso.com. BCSO Facebook post

