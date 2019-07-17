BCSO: Two in custody in La Lupita armed robbery

MARYVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Blount County Sheriff James Berrong reporting two men are in custody in connection to the La Lupita armed robbery.

19-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez Trejo of Knoxville, and 22-year-old Juan R. Sanchez of Powell have been arrested for the armed robbery on July 10.

On Wednesday, BCSO Deputies, as well as KPD officers, and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky mountains Fugitive Task Force conducting a traffic stop in Knoxville on the vehicle allegedly used in the armed robbery.

The vehicle, as well as the knife and handgun used in the robbery have been recovered.

Trejo is charged with aggravated robbery; Sanchez is charged with aggravated robbery, three counts of vandalism, and reckless endangerment.

