KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Waste Connections on Prosser Road got a different type of present the day after Christmas when a black bear paid a visit to their facility after hitching a ride in a dumpster.

According to an employee who was working at the time, the bear scaled the rafters lining the ceiling of the facility after escaping the dumpster. Once the bear was discovered they called the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

“Our wildlife officer showed up and was able to chemically immobilize it and take it and turn it loose on foothills wildlife area,” said TWRA education and outreach coordinator Matthew Cameron. “He said it was about a 125-pound male black bear seemed to be in good shape and just went for a unusual day-after-Christmas ride, I suppose.”

Black Bear scaling the rafters at Waste Connections in Knoxville, Tenn. (Brandon Stormer)

Both the TWRA and the employee of Waste Connections have said this is rare. Typically, if a bear is in a dumpster it will escape, or they will find their way there on foot.

“The fact that it got stuck inside there seems kind of strange to us but that seems to be the only explanation from the information I received from the officer,” said Cameron, “just a pretty unusual event as far as wildlife inside a dumpster goes.”

According to the TWRA, bears can become addicted to human food, causing them to get into all kinds of sticky situations like this one, and they urge people to keep their trashcans and human food secured.

“Once again it is pretty unusual for one to get stuck inside a dumpster and hitch a ride like that, I can’t recall that in my 20 years of experience here, but they do get in dumpsters everybody knows that so I think the take-home message here would be try preclude any kind of access of a black bear to human foods,” said Cameron.

The TWRA said that if you are having issues with bears in or around your property to contact them, and they will help you secure your trashcans and your property.