Beaver Creek waterway cleared for accessibility for the summer months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Knox County Parks and Recreation department cleared blocked areas on Beaver Creek to ensure accessibility for the summer months.

Two recreation workers floated down the creek and sawed through several fallen trees that were blocking the waterway.

The Knox County mayor’s office says it hopes people will soon be able to put a kayak in at Powell High School and travel 10-15 miles down to the Karns area.

The mayor’s office also says it’s looking into the feasibility of overseeing Beaver Creek’s entire 38-mile stretch from Clayton Park in the Powell/Halls area, to Melton Hill Lake.

For now, the county is helping with some cleanup on this waterway.

