Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now down to 89

Beck Cultural Center to host Juneteenth virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Beck Cultural Exchange Center_225831

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Beck Cultural Center is inviting the public to Juneteenth, a virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice, on June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Community support for Knoxville Juneteenth event

“Annually, Beck has hosted a series of programs to commemorate Juneteenth including a Town Hall Meeting.  Over the years, the Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting has included a panel of elected officials including members of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.”

Beck Cultural Center

In 2020, the center is hosting a virtual town hall with a panel of leaders from the black community to discuss racial justice.

The panel will consist of:

  • Vice Mayor & Sixth District City Councilwoman – Gwen McKenzie
  • Knoxville Branch NAACP President – John Butler
  • Knoxville Area Urban League President – Phyllis Nichols
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Chair – Deborah Porter
  • Beck Cultural Exchange Center President – Rev. Reneé Kesler
  • Community Defense of East TN – Imani Mfalme
  • Police Advisory Review Committee Vice-Chair – LaKenya Middlebrook, esq.
  • My Brother’s Keeper – Pastor Daryl Arnold
  • My Brother’s Keeper – Bishop Kevin Perry
  • Civil Rights Activist & Justice Advocate – Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook
  • Civil Rights Activist & Justice Advocate – Theotis Robinson
  • Medical Physician – Dr. Daymond McDuffy

“In addition to a discussion on racial justice, Dr. McDuffy will address pressing health concerns while organizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is disproportionally affecting the African American community.”

Beck Cultural Center

A link with access to the event will be available on the center’s website, before the event along with information on additional platforms available for this event.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter