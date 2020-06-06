Beck Cultural Center to host Juneteenth virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Beck Cultural Center is inviting the public to Juneteenth, a virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice, on June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Community support for Knoxville Juneteenth event

“Annually, Beck has hosted a series of programs to commemorate Juneteenth including a Town Hall Meeting. Over the years, the Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting has included a panel of elected officials including members of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.” Beck Cultural Center

In 2020, the center is hosting a virtual town hall with a panel of leaders from the black community to discuss racial justice.

The panel will consist of:

Vice Mayor & Sixth District City Councilwoman – Gwen McKenzie

Knoxville Branch NAACP President – John Butler

Knoxville Area Urban League President – Phyllis Nichols

Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Chair – Deborah Porter

Beck Cultural Exchange Center President – Rev. Reneé Kesler

Community Defense of East TN – Imani Mfalme

Police Advisory Review Committee Vice-Chair – LaKenya Middlebrook, esq.

My Brother’s Keeper – Pastor Daryl Arnold

My Brother’s Keeper – Bishop Kevin Perry

Civil Rights Activist & Justice Advocate – Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook

Civil Rights Activist & Justice Advocate – Theotis Robinson

Medical Physician – Dr. Daymond McDuffy

“In addition to a discussion on racial justice, Dr. McDuffy will address pressing health concerns while organizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is disproportionally affecting the African American community.” Beck Cultural Center

A link with access to the event will be available on the center’s website, before the event along with information on additional platforms available for this event.

LATEST STORIES: