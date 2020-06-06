KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Beck Cultural Center is inviting the public to Juneteenth, a virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice, on June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RELATED: Community support for Knoxville Juneteenth event
“Annually, Beck has hosted a series of programs to commemorate Juneteenth including a Town Hall Meeting. Over the years, the Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting has included a panel of elected officials including members of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.”Beck Cultural Center
In 2020, the center is hosting a virtual town hall with a panel of leaders from the black community to discuss racial justice.
The panel will consist of:
- Vice Mayor & Sixth District City Councilwoman – Gwen McKenzie
- Knoxville Branch NAACP President – John Butler
- Knoxville Area Urban League President – Phyllis Nichols
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Chair – Deborah Porter
- Beck Cultural Exchange Center President – Rev. Reneé Kesler
- Community Defense of East TN – Imani Mfalme
- Police Advisory Review Committee Vice-Chair – LaKenya Middlebrook, esq.
- My Brother’s Keeper – Pastor Daryl Arnold
- My Brother’s Keeper – Bishop Kevin Perry
- Civil Rights Activist & Justice Advocate – Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook
- Civil Rights Activist & Justice Advocate – Theotis Robinson
- Medical Physician – Dr. Daymond McDuffy
“In addition to a discussion on racial justice, Dr. McDuffy will address pressing health concerns while organizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is disproportionally affecting the African American community.”Beck Cultural Center
A link with access to the event will be available on the center’s website, before the event along with information on additional platforms available for this event.
LATEST STORIES:
- Beck Cultural Center to host Juneteenth virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana
- Morristown Police: Pedestrian struck and killed by a train Saturday morning
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now down to 89
- Officer saves choking child while on lunch break at Olive Garden