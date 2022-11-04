KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents, and another compliance check was failed, the Knoxville Police Department says.

At three consecutive home football games this season, the KPD Inspections Unit conducted compliance checks and cited Aramark for selling to minors. These games included the Akron game on September 17, the Florida game on September 24, and the Alabama game on October 15.

The Beer Board fined Aramark $500 on September 27 after their second citation on September 24. The letter from the Beer Board about the citation says that the permit holder would appear before the board at an administrative hearing, pay the $500 fine, and file a revised written remedial plan with the City Recorder.

The Service of Notice and Order, which states the fine amount, says that the administrative hearing was on October 18, three days after the third citation. At this meeting, the board unanimously voted to refer the matter to a suspension/revocation hearing.

The most recent remedial plan submitted by Aramark was fined on October 11. It states that Aramark is committed to preventing the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors and that the second sale to a minor revealed a vulnerability in its 125-page Strategic Alcohol Service Plan. It was also added that Aramark implemented additional protocols and technological safeguards in an effort to eliminate future sales of alcohol to minors.

An explanation of the circumstances that lead to the first two sales to KPD Cadets was also offered in the remedial plan. On September 24 incident, the plan says the Intellicheck system used to scan ID’s was interrupted, which caused some failures in the ID scanners. Although servers were manually checking ID’s, one failed to apply the “Red Box” ID training that Aramark uses and sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage KPD cadet the plan says.

The first incident on September 17 was explained in the plan that a server scanned and manually checked the person’s ID, but still mistakenly served alcohol to the underage cadet “again disregarding what she had been appropriately trained by Aramark to do.”

Both servers were terminated from employment after the incidents according to the remedial plan.

UT began selling alcohol in 2019, and in 2020, they were allowed by the Beer Board to sell alcohol in cans or bottles rather than in a cup.

KPD added that Neyland Stadium was one of multiple businesses or locations where these compliance checks were conducted over that timeframe and that Aramark was not cited at the last two home games, against UT-Martin and Kentucky, at Neyland Stadium.