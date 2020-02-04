Bell County, Ky. Jail closure delayed 30 days

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – The closure of the Bell County, Kentucky Detention Center has now been delayed 30 days.

This according to the Deputy Judge-Executive of Bell County.

“The order to close the Bell County Detention Center will not be enforced and the facility has 30 days to complete the on-going work to be done on the smoke evacuation system,” Secretary of Governor Beshear’s Cabinet J. Michael Brown.

We’ve told you that the is closing after the detention center was unable to fix problems with its smoke evacuation system.

Related Stories: Bell County Jail closed due to bad smoke evacuation system

The department saying inmate living areas would be unprotected in a fire without a functioning system.

There was a Wednesday deadline to evacuate the jail, but, that has now been pushed back 30 days as they continue to fix the problems.